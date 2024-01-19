By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 14:35

18 years of friendship Photo: Royal British Legion

Margery Taylor MBE, President of the Mijas Costa branch of the Royal British Legion, and John Pattison, Chairman of the Alhaurin El Grande branch were welcome guests of the Coin branch on Wednesday January 18. Thirty-five people and one cat gathered together at Miralmonte to celebrate the branch’s 18th birthday.

To mark the occasion Chairman Jo Taylor baked a fantastic fruit cake which was served with a chocolate cake alternative for those not fond of fruit. The photo shows Chairman Jo Taylor alongside Margery who was honoured to cut the cakes.

Branch chaplain Caroline McFarlane opened the meeting with a prayer that celebrated 18 years of friendship and support and looked to the future of the branch as a long and happy venture. Jo Taylor looked back to the first meeting in January 2006 when 40 people turned up, more out of curiosity than anything else. Within a year the branch had over 100 active members and went from strength to strength. However, she recognised that times have changed and many former members preferred to spend their twilight years with family in the UK so branch numbers were shrinking steadily.

It is fair to say that 2024 will be a challenge for the management committee but they are up to the test and look forward to providing a rewarding environment for friends old and new to meet at Miralmonte on the first and third Wednesday of every month. There is no doubt that the Coin branch of the RBL is a great success and anyone who wants to join will be made very welcome.