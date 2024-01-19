300 subsidised housing units in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 14:47
Photo: Facebook / José María García Urbano
Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, announced that the Town Hall has begun the process to carry out a planning modification to obtain land for the construction of some 300 subsidised housing units in the Monterroso area of the town.
The Mayor explained that this is to facilitate access to housing for groups with greater difficulties. This follows on from the acquisition in 2023 of two municipal plots for the construction of more than a hundred subsidised housing units in the area of Camino de Cortes, in the eastern part of the town and he has expressed his commitment to continue obtaining plots for this type of housing on all new land that is developed for urban development.
Those interested in accessing one of these homes must be registered in the municipal register of housing applicants, which is located in Estepona Town Hall.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
