Alan Boardman – Postcard from the Gambia

By EWN • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 14:02

Alan Boardman is well-known for his Walking Tours in Mijas, quizzes and a range of other activities for charity. Now, he and his wife are in The Gambia laden with donations from local residents and charitable groups.

Following on from last week’s visit to present around 200 pairs of glasses to a local Gambian hospital, as donated to our EYEDROP campaign on the Costa del Sol, Jenny and I went to a rural state school to share donated pencils and crayons with around 400 pupils aged seven to nine.

The conditions are basic to say the least with the ‘schoolyard’ being a mix of sand and rubble. The classrooms have old wooden desks and a blackboard, and that’s about it. Class sizes average over 40 and teachers are poorly paid.

One of the rules of the school is ‘no skin bleaching’. The practice exists in many African countries as some parents still believe that lightening the skin by applying a chemical mixture can improve their children’s prospects of marriage and/or employment. Invariably, of course, this leads to skin problems such as blotching or poisoning which can take months or years to recover.

The head of the school was extremely grateful for the donation, as lack of government funding restricts the purchase of such basic items. UNICEF recently gave rucksacks to the neediest; until then, many pupils carried their school books in flimsy plastic bags. The children here are the lucky ones as many parents can’t afford to send their children to school. We witnessed them in the classroom and at play and they were certainly happy and engaging.

Well done again, Costa del Sol for putting a smile on so many children’s faces.