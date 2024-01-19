Axarquía Coast Dominates December Tourism

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 17:06

THE Costa del Sol has emerged as a December favourite for tourists, particularly the eastern coast of Axarquía, boasting a 70 per cent hotel occupancy. The year 2023 concludes with the Malaga province achieving an overall hotel occupancy rate of 76.82 per cent, marking an 8.58 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos).

Challenges Ahead: Addressing Costa del Sol’s Unresolved Issues

While this increase is noteworthy compared to 2022, it’s crucial to note that the occupancy rise from pre-pandemic 2019 is 1.59 per cent. Aehcos President, José Luque, emphasises the need to address unresolved issues, including water scarcity, coastal and beach enhancements, and transportation challenges to build on these figures for 2024.

Global Economic Concerns: Aehcos Flags Potential Risks

In December, the eastern Axarquía coast led with a 70 per cent hotel occupancy, followed by Ronda (49.78 per cent) and Mijas (40.71 per cent). Despite a positive year, Aehcos acknowledges the challenges of managing businesses amidst high inflation and rising raw material costs.

The association expresses concern over potential global economic crises due to international conflicts, impacting the supply chain and causing economic repercussions.

