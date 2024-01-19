Axarquía Coast Dominates December Tourism

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 17:06
Hotel Success in 2023
Image: Shutterstock/Caron Badkin
THE Costa del Sol has emerged as a December favourite for tourists, particularly the eastern coast of Axarquía, boasting a 70 per cent hotel occupancy. The year 2023 concludes with the Malaga province achieving an overall hotel occupancy rate of 76.82 per cent, marking an 8.58 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos).
While this increase is noteworthy compared to 2022, it’s crucial to note that the occupancy rise from pre-pandemic 2019 is 1.59 per cent. Aehcos President, José Luque, emphasises the need to address unresolved issues, including water scarcity, coastal and beach enhancements, and transportation challenges to build on these figures for 2024.
In December, the eastern Axarquía coast led with a 70 per cent hotel occupancy, followed by Ronda (49.78 per cent) and Mijas (40.71 per cent). Despite a positive year, Aehcos acknowledges the challenges of managing businesses amidst high inflation and rising raw material costs.
The association expresses concern over potential global economic crises due to international conflicts, impacting the supply chain and causing economic repercussions.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.