Barcelona gallery sold stolen artefacts

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 12:28

One of six arrests. Credit: PoliciaNational/X

In a recent investigation by the National Police, a significant number of stolen archaeological artefacts were seized from an archaeological gallery in Barcelona

The items recovered dated from various historical periods including the Visigoth, Nasrid, Caliphate, and Renaissance eras.

Details of the operation were published on Friday, January 19, in which six individuals in Granada and Barcelona were arrested.

The suspects are believed to be part of a criminal network, implicated in crimes against historical heritage, forming a criminal group and engaging in money laundering activities.

Start of the investigation

The investigation was initiated by the Historical Heritage Brigade of the National Police, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.

It began when specialist officers noticed a stand at the FERIARTE2021 fair, one piece in particular raised suspicions due to similarities to other stolen pieces which had recently surfaced in the art market.

The stand was requested to prove the origin of the piece, but inconsistencies such as the absence of an invoice number and a lack of detailed VAT information were found.

Criminal network

Further investigations led to the discovery of similar pieces in Valencia, Madrid, and Granada.

Investigators uncovered a ten-member criminal group, primarily a single family from Granada and an archaeology gallery owner from Barcelona, who were involved in a sophisticated scheme to legalise looted archaeological items.

Although the group was widespread, only some were apprehended, as others, including Brazilian nationals, were abroad.

Three brothers running a Granada antiques shop spearheaded the operation. They located stolen artefacts, then forged documents to fabricate a history for these items, enabling their sale in the legal market for higher profits.

A female member of the family created tailor-made documents for each artefact, fabricating details and the seller’s signature. These were sent back to the antiques dealer for approval before she received payment, typically via electronic transfer, for her services.

According to the report, the common thread among the items were that the documentation used to authenticate these pieces often consisted of similar fanciful statements.

Statements claimed that the artefacts had been inherited and had been in the family’s possession for several generations, since one of his ancestors had been a restorer at the Alhambra in Granada in the 19th century. However, not once was the actual origin of the objects proven.

The archaeological items were seized and transported to various cultural institutions for study and preservation.

Significant finds

The total value of the 71 artefacts, including Nasrid and Caliphal capitals, columns, and Visigothic belt brooches, is estimated at €403,000. This value would significantly increase in legal art market circuits.

Among the notable finds was a 357 cm long fragment of arrocabe, valued at €80,000. This piece, featuring Kufic epigraphic and palm motifs, is attributed to the reign of Yusuf I in the 14th century.

Additionally, several marble Caliphal capitals with intricate carvings and a band capital from the Nasrid period were recovered, further emphasising the historical significance of the haul.

In total, six arrests were made, including five in Granada and one in Barcelona, as part of this extensive operation against historical artefact theft.