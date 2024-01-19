Cartagena hosts Spain’s premier ultra trail

By Catherine McGeer •
Unforgettable Trails and Thrills!
CARTAGENA is getting ready to host the 13th ‘Ruta de las Fortalezas’ (Fortresses Route) on April 13, bringing together almost 5,000 participants from across Spain, half of whom are from other regions.
The event includes three categories: general, promotional, and youth/children. The Fortresses Route is considered one of Spain’s most significant ultra trail events. This event not only promotes sports but also uniquely showcases Cartagena. This year the event aims to raise half a million euros in funds for social purposes.
The Fortresses Route registration for 2024 has opened, running until January 22. The race, featuring distances ranging from 2.7 to 50 kilometres, attracts participants with its scenic route including the city, natural landscapes, and historical naval installations. The director of the event provided some insights into the previous year’s statistics, emphasising the extensive organisation involving over 900 people, including 500 military personnel. The race saw 3,642 participants completing the general category, with over 7,000 applications received.
Registration is open until January 22 through www.rutadelasfortalezas.es, with the race set to take place on April 13.
