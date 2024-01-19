By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 12:55

Classics on Wheels Photo: Rockin' Race Jamboree 2023 / ZIGPIX

Gear up for an unforgettable Classic Car and Music Festival as Classics on Wheels joins forces with the Rockin’ Race Jamboree.

Make a note of the date: Saturday February 3 in Plaza del Remo, Torremolinos (La Carihuela Near to Hotel La Barracuda) from 11am to 4pm is where you can see the most spectacular classic car show on the coast as Classics on Wheels merges with the vibrant Rockin’ Race Jamboree for a memorable extravaganza.

Get ready to be enthralled by an impressive lineup of classic cars and energised by the dynamic tunes of top-notch rockabilly music. This event is more than just a show, it’s a tribute to heritage, flair, and musical beats. Featuring special guest: Glenn Billqvist with his pioneering Streamliner C-16 – the renowned first-ever straight 16 cylinder powered streamliner.

This is a festival where you can live an authentic vintage experience, where you can enjoy the huge dance floor, with great sound and lighting in a unique atmosphere, in the style of the travelling circuses of the early 20th century that will envelop you in wood, stained glass, mirrors and velvet. And if that wasn’t enough, on February 3 you can immerse yourselves in some of the best classic cars on the road.