Collyfer – Pre-paid funeral plans

COLLYFER Are the first Funeral Directors in Spain to offer the opportunity to contract to a Pre Paid Funeral Plan, direct with the Funeral Director offering different types of Funeral Packages, including the new Direct Cremation, no fuss funeral. We also offer Funeral Insurance through our Brokers, Collado Brokers also based in Huercal Overa.

We are currently in the process of building our new Crematorium, situated on the road to Santa Maria de Nieva, just outside Huercal Overa. This will allow us to offer cremations closer to home.

Our new Crematorium will have indoor and outdoor spaces to hold your service or the option to attend the cremation of your loved one with projected images of your choice. You will also have the ability to scatter the ashes of your loved one in our “Memorial Garden” or actually lay the Urn to rest underneath a tree or around the Memory Tree where you can have a printed Memory Leaf with wording of your choice. We have also created a “Memory Lake” with Jetty, where you can personally scatter the ashes of your loved one or you can allow us the scatter them for you whilst you watch, there will also areas to sit and reflect in all our grounds.

As an addition, we will now have Live Streaming via our web site, which will allow family or friends who are unable to attend the Funeral of your loved one to attend virtually.

Arranging a funeral is stressful and required a quick learning curve as this is something that hopefully doesn’t happen too often. It is one thing to try and cope with a death in the UK and in a language you understand but imagine the struggle if your attempting to navigate the rules and regulations in Spanish.

We are here to help you through this stressful time, with 4 English speaking employees, we can help you through this this difficult time, whether a plan, insurance or nothing is in place, just call.

If you would like to know more about Collyfers Funeral Plans please contact Karen on 617 456 335 or John on 617 456 259 or email karencecere@collyfer.com

