Corvera Airport achieves sky-high success

THE Regional Airport of Murcia (Corvera Airport) experienced a significant increase in passenger numbers, closing the year 2023 with a remarkable 4.6 per cent increase compared to the previous year. According to Aena sources in a recent statement, the airport recorded a total of 877,796 passengers, with commercial passengers contributing the lion’s share at 870,141.

International Traffic Dominates

International visitors dominated the airport’s traffic, constituting the majority with 785,670 passengers, marking a 4 per cent rise from 2022. National traffic also witnessed a commendable increase, totalling 84,471 passengers, representing a 3.2 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

National Traffic on the Rise

In terms of flight operations, 2023 saw a 0.6 per cent rise, boasting a total of 6,700 registered operations. Notably, December stood out as a particularly busy month, with a remarkable 17.3 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2022, welcoming 28,980 passengers and witnessing 291 flight movements – a 4.7 per cent increase. No doubt the introduction of Volotea’s two routes to Madrid and Barcelona contributed to this notable increase in December.

Looking Ahead to 2024

The Murcia Region Airport’s stellar performance in 2023 underscores its growing importance as a key hub for both international and domestic travellers. If more key routes like those proposed to Bruges and Antwerp are confirmed 2024 could be another record-breaking year for Corvera Airport (RMU).

