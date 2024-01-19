By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 12:45

Empowering local voices: Residents rally for Photovoltaic Park. Image: Plataforma de vecinos a favor de El Secarral / Facebook.

Members of the Neighbourhood Platform in favour of “El Secarral” have submitted over 700 signatures at the town halls of Monforte del Cid and Agost.

The petition has been organised and signed expressing support for the implementation of a photovoltaic installation.

This solar park, deemed environmentally compatible by relevant reports, is undergoing mandatory processing, including obtaining municipal construction licenses from the municipalities of Monforte, Agost, and Elche.

The initiative aims to ensure the residents’ voices are heard, asserting their right to decide on the future of their lands.

The residents argue that the photovoltaic park not only brings socio-economic benefits but is also a respectful option for the territory, environment, and local communities.

The facility is described as an alternative to unused, sandy, and weed-filled land.

Many landowners are former agricultural workers, and the land is no longer profitable due to water shortages and increased production costs.

Residents believe the “El Secarral” photovoltaic park could supply around 56,000 homes and save approximately 2,000 million tons of CO2 emissions during its lifespan.

Additionally, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the region’s industry by providing renewable, green, and clean energy.