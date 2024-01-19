Europe’s ambitious emissions target

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 9:44

Image of EU flag. Credit: candocreative/Shutterstock.com

With a significant announcement due in February, is the European Union setting an unreasonable target in its environmental policy?

The European Commission, the EU’s highest governing body, is gearing up to announce a significant proposal aimed at cutting net greenhouse gas emissions by a staggering 90 per cent by 2040.

This bold move, backed by climate experts, has been scheduled for public release on February 6, 2024.

EU’s green deal

The Commission’s team of climate scientists believes this step is crucial for achieving the Green Deal’s primary goal of eliminating pollution by mid-century.

The roadmap, to be unveiled four months before the European Parliament elections in June, will mark the beginning of a detailed discussion with Member States about future policy design and objectives.

Legislative process and challenges

A legislative proposal detailing the methods to achieve this target will be presented only after the new commission assumes office post-elections.

To become law, the proposal needs approval from both the parliament and the 27 national governments, each of which can suggest amendments.

Current progress and global context

Despite the EU’s legal obligation to reduce emissions by 55 per cent over this decade, current measures are falling short of the 2030 goals.

The EU is striving to be a leader in the green transition, facing competition from the US and China in low-carbon technologies and critical materials.

The ongoing energy crisis, exacerbated by reduced natural gas supplies from Russia, continues to impact the bloc.

To meet the 90 per cent reduction target, strategies include an increase in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the accelerated adoption of clean technologies.

This transition necessitates phasing out fossil fuels, electrifying road transport and heating, and a robust industrial policy with financing mechanisms, in which the European Investment Bank will play a pivotal role.

The 90 per cent reduction goal is expected to result in savings of €2.8 billion in fossil fuel imports between 2031 and 2050.

Carbon removal and agriculture

Carbon removal, including direct air capture and practices by farmers and foresters, will be key, potentially contributing about 10 per cent to the overall target.

Agriculture, with suitable policies, could reduce its non-CO2 greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2040 compared to 2015, moving towards climate neutrality by 2035 when combined with forestry efforts.