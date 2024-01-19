Farmers give away 3,000 kilos of lemons in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 12:28
Sour lemons
Photo: Pexels CC
The Plaza de la Marina in Malaga was filled with bags of lemons. Citizens were able to take away, free of charge, a mesh bag full of lemons brought directly from the farms of local farmers. The aim was to encourage consumption of locally sourced fruit as opposed to the purchase of ‘industrialised’ products of dubious origin and subject to chemical treatments.
Farmers can’t make a profit from growing their produce and the lemon harvest in Malaga will “ruin” farmers in the area. The difference in prices between small and large shops has a negative effect on the growers who now have no option but to leave their produce on the tree rather than sell it.
“It is not acceptable that consumers are paying €2 for lemons in large supermarkets”, said Francisco Moscoso, secretary general of the Union of Small Farmers and Stockbreeders of Malaga. It costs the farmer 35 cents to produce them and they are being paid less than 20 cents.
The Union has asked the Andalucian Regional Government for a regulation that, “looks after the farmers, so that all the lemon that enters from third countries complies with the same standards that we comply with in Spain”. Moscoso said, “shoppers should look at the label to know where the lemons, oranges or mandarins come from, but the problem is that nobody checks”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.