By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 13:07
FITUR 2024: Murcia Takes Centre Stage
Image: Shutterstock/ Alberto Loyo
MURCIA is set to dazzle at the International Tourism Fair in Madrid (FITUR) from January 24 to 28, with a 1,000-square-metre stand in the heart of IFEMA’s Pavilion 7. The spotlight will be on the Jubilee Year of Caravaca de la Cruz, the region’s focal point.
Carmen Conesa, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports, unveiled plans for the event, which will emphasis historic tourism achievements and growth prospects for 2024. The agenda aims to create business opportunities and attract high-spending tourists, aligning with the 2022-2032 Tourism Strategic Plan.
The Murcia stand will feature a Mediterranean aesthetic and 100 square metres of large LED screens highlighting the region. A dedicated gastronomy space, ‘1,001 Flavors of Murcia,’ promises continuous tastings of the region’s culinary delights. A new addition to this year’s fair will be the mini wine-tasting area that will promote the wine routes of Bullas, Jumilla, and Yecla. To promote the regional music scene the music of regional bands will play during the fair.
While Murcia takes centre stage in the tourism fair, the region will also take over the streets of central Madrid promoting the plans and events in store for Semana Santa and Caravaca’s Jubilee Year.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.