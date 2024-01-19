By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 13:07

FITUR 2024: Murcia Takes Centre Stage Image: Shutterstock/ Alberto Loyo

MURCIA is set to dazzle at the International Tourism Fair in Madrid (FITUR) from January 24 to 28, with a 1,000-square-metre stand in the heart of IFEMA’s Pavilion 7. The spotlight will be on the Jubilee Year of Caravaca de la Cruz, the region’s focal point.

Minister Carmen Conesa Reveals Exciting Plans for FITUR 2024

Carmen Conesa, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports, unveiled plans for the event, which will emphasis historic tourism achievements and growth prospects for 2024. The agenda aims to create business opportunities and attract high-spending tourists, aligning with the 2022-2032 Tourism Strategic Plan.

Mediterranean Aesthetic and Culinary Delights: Inside the Murcia Stand

The Murcia stand will feature a Mediterranean aesthetic and 100 square metres of large LED screens highlighting the region. A dedicated gastronomy space, ‘1,001 Flavors of Murcia,’ promises continuous tastings of the region’s culinary delights. A new addition to this year’s fair will be the mini wine-tasting area that will promote the wine routes of Bullas, Jumilla, and Yecla. To promote the regional music scene the music of regional bands will play during the fair.

MURCIA Takes Over Central Madrid Streets: Semana Santa and Jubilee Year Buzz

While Murcia takes centre stage in the tourism fair, the region will also take over the streets of central Madrid promoting the plans and events in store for Semana Santa and Caravaca’s Jubilee Year.

