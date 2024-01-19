By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 18:43

High seas drama unfurls in Santa Pola: TV premiere. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

On January 15, the seafarers of Santa Pola took centre stage in the Valencian Community with the regional television premiere.

The premiere included a three-episode miniseries titled “The Law of the Sea.”

Directed by Alberto Ruiz Rojo, with a script by Tatiana Rodríguez and Victor Pedreira, the miniseries features Luis Tosar as Pepe Durá, Blanca Portillo as the Spanish Ambassador to Malta, and Sonia Almarcha as Pepi Irles.

Co-produced by Studio 60 and MacFly productions for À Punt and RTVE, a significant portion of the series was filmed in Santa Pola, including scenes in the port and on the high seas.

“The Law of the Sea” narrates the story of Pepe Durá, the skipper of the Santa Pola fishing boat “Francisco y Catalina,” and his crew.

On July 14, 2006, they made the decision to rescue 51 Eritrean immigrants, including a 2-year-old girl and a pregnant woman, who were adrift in the Mediterranean.

For nine days, the boat awaited the decision of European authorities without allowing the immigrants to disembark in Malta, leading to challenging situations portrayed vividly in the miniseries.