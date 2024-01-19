By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 11:42

Join the 'Green March' on World Cancer Day: Elda and Petrer unite. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

On Sunday, February 4, the “green march” organised by the Elda y Petrer Cancer Association will once again mark World Cancer Day.

The Councillor for Citizen Participation, Ana Juan, explained that the march’s theme this year is “Against Cancer, We Are Only One.”

This solidarity march requires a prior registration fee of €5 and includes a gift package comprising a commemorative green T-shirt, a bag, and a neck gaiter.

Registration will be open from Tuesday, January 23, until February 3 at the Fi Network shop located at Calle 65 Antonino Vera.

The march will commence at Plaza Castelar, with a reading at 10:45, followed by the 5-kilometer route through the streets of Elda and Petrer starting at 11:00.AM.

Additionally, in honour of World Cancer Day, various iconic buildings and locations in both towns will be illuminated in green.