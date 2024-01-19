By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 19:50
Lago Jardin Church reopens with joyous Sunday mass celebrations. Image: Michael Elliott.
The church at Lago Jardin, Torrevieja, reopened its doors for Sunday Mass on January 14.
The church which closed for four years had a joyous reopening in December to commemorate its centenary.
Father Seabrook expressed his delight at the expanded ministry, stating, “We’ve had a few services during the week until now, and we had a Vigil Mass at Christmas, but it’s great we have been able to expand our ministry there on a Sunday morning.”
“It was lovely to see our beautiful small church full!”
With another church at Calle Granados in La Siesta, Torrevieja, where Masses in English alternate between Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings,
Father Seabrook shared, “We can now offer Mass in English twice a month at Lago Jardín.”
To keep the community informed, Father Seabrook mentioned, “We advertise all our services on Facebook, our website, and our new Instagram account (@sspandptorrevieja).”
Lago Jardín Church will now host Masses in English on the second, fourth, and fifth Sundays of the month at 11:30.AM.
For further details, you can reach Father Seabrook at (+34) 693 932 438 or visit the website www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com
Stay connected on Facebook @anglicantorrevieja and Instagram @sspandptorrevieja for updates.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.