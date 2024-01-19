By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 19:50

Lago Jardin Church reopens with joyous Sunday mass celebrations. Image: Michael Elliott.

The church at Lago Jardin, Torrevieja, reopened its doors for Sunday Mass on January 14.

The church which closed for four years had a joyous reopening in December to commemorate its centenary.

Father Seabrook expressed his delight at the expanded ministry, stating, “We’ve had a few services during the week until now, and we had a Vigil Mass at Christmas, but it’s great we have been able to expand our ministry there on a Sunday morning.”

“It was lovely to see our beautiful small church full!”

With another church at Calle Granados in La Siesta, Torrevieja, where Masses in English alternate between Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings,

Father Seabrook shared, “We can now offer Mass in English twice a month at Lago Jardín.”

To keep the community informed, Father Seabrook mentioned, “We advertise all our services on Facebook, our website, and our new Instagram account (@sspandptorrevieja).”

Lago Jardín Church will now host Masses in English on the second, fourth, and fifth Sundays of the month at 11:30.AM.

For further details, you can reach Father Seabrook at (+34) 693 932 438 or visit the website www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com

Stay connected on Facebook @anglicantorrevieja and Instagram @sspandptorrevieja for updates.