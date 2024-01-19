Make a pawsitive impact: Volunteers needed at K9 Animal Charity.

By Anna Ellis •
Are you an animal lover with a few spare hours each week?
Spanish registered animal charity, K9, needs a volunteer driver to assist with deliveries and collections for their busy charity shops.
Additionally, they are welcoming volunteers to join their friendly staff in the shop located in Almoradi.
K9’s mission is to protect animals from cruelty, starvation, and neglect, and to control overpopulation through neutering and spaying.
The charity’s financial support comes entirely from public donations, fundraising events, and income generated by their two shops.
For more information, send an email to k9clubinfo@gmail.com or contact Norman by WhatsApp at (+34) 661350963.
Established in 1993 as Refugio de Los Animales – K9, the organisation was founded by three compassionate individuals moved by the plight of abandoned animals.
Initially, rescued dogs and cats were kept in makeshift kennels on land provided by one of the founders.
The charity has since gone from strength to strength and has two charity shops, one in La Marina and the other in Almoradi.
