Murcia emerges as a real estate hotspot

Published: 19 Jan 2024
THE average housing price in the Murcia region has seen a notable increase of 5.3 per cent in the past year, positioning it as the third-highest increase among Spanish communities, according to the latest Housing Report by Gesvalt for the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost per square metre has now reached €1,092, in contrast to Spain’s overall average of €1,538 per square metre.
Gesvalt’s research department, conducting the study with its proprietary data, also reveals a rising trend in rental prices. The average rental price has witnessed a year-on-year increase of 6 per cent, reaching €7.6 per square metre per month.
The report highlights an uneven growth in housing prices across Spain for this quarter. The standout performers with growth rates exceeding 5 per cent are the Balearic Islands (6.5 per cent), followed by the Canary Islands (5.8 per cent), and Murcia, securing a 5.3 per cent increase, bringing its housing price to €1,092 per square metre.
