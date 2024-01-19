Murcia emerges as a real estate hotspot

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 17:45

THE average housing price in the Murcia region has seen a notable increase of 5.3 per cent in the past year, positioning it as the third-highest increase among Spanish communities, according to the latest Housing Report by Gesvalt for the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost per square metre has now reached €1,092, in contrast to Spain’s overall average of €1,538 per square metre.

Gesvalt’s Q4 2023 Housing Report Insights

Gesvalt’s research department, conducting the study with its proprietary data, also reveals a rising trend in rental prices. The average rental price has witnessed a year-on-year increase of 6 per cent, reaching €7.6 per square metre per month.

Balearic and Canary Islands Lead Spanish Housing Growth

The report highlights an uneven growth in housing prices across Spain for this quarter. The standout performers with growth rates exceeding 5 per cent are the Balearic Islands (6.5 per cent), followed by the Canary Islands (5.8 per cent), and Murcia, securing a 5.3 per cent increase, bringing its housing price to €1,092 per square metre.

