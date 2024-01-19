National Police host charity events in 46 Spanish cities

By John Ensor • Updated: 19 Jan 2024 • 20:59

National Police charity race. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

The National Police’s ‘Route 091’ is a series of charitable sporting events in which any citizen can participate or compete.

On Sunday, January 21, the city of Castellon is set to host the inaugural ‘Route 091’ race of the year at 11:00 am, with more than 1,000 participants ready to lace up their running shoes.

This event marks the beginning of a nationwide initiative celebrating the Bicentennial of the National Police.

Route 091 of the National Police will run more than 450 kilometres in solidarity during the Bicentennial year of the National Police.

The aim is to raise money for organizations or associations that provide humanitarian service to society while allowing the public to get closer to the National Police through sports.

A growing movement

In 2023, ‘Route 091’ successfully raised the substantial amount of €257,428.46, directly benefiting various humanitarian organizations and associations.

These funds aided a diverse range of causes, from supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities and economic challenges to those battling diseases like multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and autism.

This year, the movement has been expanded to 46 cities across Spain, an increase of 17 locations compared to the previous year.

New venues such as Madrid, Mahon, and Tenerife are joining the cause, exemplifying the event’s growing popularity and impact.

Solidarity through sport

‘Route 091’, sponsored by MUPOL (Police Social Welfare Mutuality) and Banco Santander, is more than just a series of races.

It represents a unique opportunity for citizens to engage with the National Police in a shared commitment to social responsibility. The initiative showcases how sports can bridge communities and support meaningful causes.

This year’s races promise to build upon the success of the previous edition, further strengthening the bond between the National Police and the communities they serve.

The initiative not only raises funds for local organizations but also fosters a spirit of solidarity and compassion throughout Spain.