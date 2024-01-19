News Snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Updated: 19 Jan 2024 • 11:48

Caption: JOHAN DEBLIECK: The Belgian craftsman is a ‘positive’ expert Photo credit: VRT.be

Belgium: Organ honour Anderlecht craftsman Johan Deblieck has been commissioned to build a “positive” organ to celebrate the reopening of Notre-Dame in late 2024. Deblieck is a recognised expert in making these small, portable organs and constructed a similar instrument for the Bach Archive in Leipzig (Germany) in 2001.

Denmark: Adoptions veto The Social Affairs ministry suspended adoptions from the six countries currently cooperating with the Danish International Adoption Agency (DIA) following reports of irregularities. Although the DIA is at present processing 36 adoptions from abroad, no information as given regarding the outcome of these cases.

Watch watched Those in the know noticed that Denmark’s King Frederik wore an Omega Seamaster 300M watch which, apart from its hefty price tag, did not entirely blend in with his ceremonial uniform. The watch, said to be his favourite, was a unit watch given to Frederik by fellow officers during his time in the Navy.

Norway: Good starters Vehicle rescue service company Viking had to attend many more callouts than usual during the recent severe weather conditions, mainly to solve battery problems for drivers unable to start their cars. Only 13 per cent of electric vehicles had difficulties compared to 87 per cent of fossil fuel vehicles, Viking revealed.

Right choice Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store defended his choice of Anniken Huitfeldt as Norway’s US Ambassador despite having sacked her as Foreign minister owing to conflict with her husband’s business interests. Future US ambassadors should have a political background rather than diplomatic experience, Store insisted.

Italy: DNA clues Dog-owners living in Bolzano province must pay €65 to test their pet’s DNA after which the results can be uploaded to a data base enabling the authorities to trace animals responsible for depositing poo on local streets. Once a dog has been identified, its owner will face a fine of between €292 and €1,048.

Green corridor The government agreed to fund a feasibility study to construct a pipeline transporting green hydrogen from Morocco to Italy. The project is promoted by MP Debora Serracchiani (Democratic Party) who pointed out that it would boost sustainable energy while strengthening commercial links with Morocco.

Germany: Stuck fast Sebastian Striegel, a Green Party MP in the national parliament, was hurt during a Last Generation climate demonstration in Halle (Saxony-Anhalt). Striegel was not taking part but suffered minor injuries when a car mounted the pavement to avoid demonstrators who had glued themselves to the road.

School lunches The Nutrition in Transition Council, created in May 2023, presented Bundestag Speaker Bärbel Bas with a list of recommendations to improve public health and promote healthy eating. Free lunches for all state-school pupils topped the list, as healthy food “was often too dear for economically-disadvantaged families.”

Netherlands: Best medicine Research by Hanneke van der Wal-Huismana showed that live music helped people recover from surgery faster, she found. Music played for Groningen hospital patients, especially the elderly after an operation, not only cheered them up but helped to normalise the heart rate and blood pressure while reducing pain.

In a hurry A mother-to-be on her way to hospital in the early hours of January 17 had to pull over on a roundabout seven kilometres away from the hospital when it was clear the baby would arrive before she did. Assisted by her midwife mother and police officers, she delivered a healthy boy without complications.

France: Not for me New Education minister Amelie Oudea-Castera was criticised for educating her three sons at Stanislas, an exclusive private school described by Le Monde as “ Catholic, elitist and conservative.” The minister upset teachers by claiming she had been “frustrated” by the state system’s shortages and unreliable cover for absent teachers.

Office-bound Employees wanting to work exclusively from home had “absolutely no attachment, passion or creativity” according to L’Oreal’s chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus. L’Oreal employees are expected to work from the office for three days a week, which was “vital” for creativity and company profits, Hieronimus said.

Finland: Flight plans A total of 1.8 million passengers used Finnish airports in December 2023, Statistics Finland announced, 7 per more than 2022, but 20 per cent lower than in pre-pandemic December 2019. Passengers on domestic flights increased by 2 per cent and on international flights by 9 per cent compared with December 2022.

Fewer babies Finland’s birthrate declined noticeable in 2023, especially in the Uusimaa region covered by Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) where if fell by 1.5 per cent. The dip in births was more rapid than expected, raising government concerns regarding population trends and their implications for the country’s future.

IRELAND: Two Graces A statue of Mayo’s legendary pirate queen Grace O’Malley was unveiled in Newport, which is promoting itself as the “Town of the Two Graces.” The sculpture joins the statue inaugurated by Prince Albert of Monaco in 2023 in honour of his mother, Grace Kelly, whose grandfather left Newport for the US in 1887.

Late apology A GP apologised and the Health Service Executive paid €220,000 compensation to the mother of 14-month boy from Tuam (County Galway) who swallowed a button battery which burnt his oesophagus and trachea. This was lodged in his throat for nine days before an X-ray was carried out and it was removed.

Portugal: Times-past Plaques highlighting Lisbon’s part in the slave trade and Portugal’s African history have been installed in different parts of the city. Between the 15th and 19th centuries, more than six million Africans were captured and transported in Portuguese ships to be sold as slaves, mainly in Brazil.

Try harder Portugal has made little progress in preventing corruption amongst MPs, judges and public prosecutors, the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body GRECO wrote in a report published on January 15. Three of GRECO’s 15 recommendations had been applied so far but 12 were yet to be implemented.

Sweden: Wildlife peril A total of 68,592 animals were killed on Sweden’s roads and railway tracks in 2023, an increase of almost 3,000 on 2022, the National Wildlife Accident Council said. Most occurred in Vastra Gotaland in western Sweden and generally involved deer although incidents affecting elk were becoming more common.

Modern piracy Twenty-five per cent of Sweden’s population access television programmes and films via illegal media services, up from 20 per cent in 2022, a Mediavision survey found. This rose to 50 per cent amongst young people and was costly for the industry, Mediavision analyst Natalia Borelius said.

