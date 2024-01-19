Poland halts logging in ancient forests

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 8:44

Paulina Hennig-Kloska Photo: Ministry of Climate and Environment, Republic of Poland

POLAND’S Minister for Climate and Environment Paulina Hennig-Kloska announced that decisions have been made to halt logging in 10 of Poland’s ancient forests.

The decision is to apply to designated areas in the primeval forests: Augustowska, Romincka, Borecka, Świętokrzyska, Knyszyńska, the area around Iwonicz Zdrój, forests around Wrocław and the Tricity, the Bieszczady, and the relict Carpathian Primeval Forest.

“These are valuable places in terms of nature and forests of significant social importance”, Hennig-Kloska said at a press conference. In total, this is about 1.5 per cent of the total forest areas under the management of the State Forests agency.

The minister pointed out that the decision is an emergency measure in extraordinary circumstances, while the ministry is working on a long-term solution that will include more areas that will halt or at least limit logging.

Deputy Minister for Climate, Chief Nature Conservationist, Nikolai Dorozhala, said that this is only the first stage of implementing a policy of sustainable development by excluding and limiting forest felling. The first 10 sites are not only places of natural value, but also socially important sites close to large cities.

As he pointed out, in the case of Puszcza Borecka it is about protecting, among others, areas covered by coniferous trees older than 100 years. In the case of the resorts of Iwonicz Zdrój and Rymanów Zdrój, it is about protecting mountain forests. He added that 8,000 hectares of forest are to have logging halted and 4,000 hectares restricted.