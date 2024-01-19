Real estate group unveils €375M residential project 'Lagoons Village by TM'.

By Anna Ellis •
TM Real Estate Group has announced the launch of its significant residential project, ‘Lagoons Village by TM,’ in Torrevieja.
The Alicante-based company plans to invest €375M in constructing 1,800 homes in the La Hoya Partial Plan area.
The project, situated between the Laguna Rosa and the Laguna Salada de la Mata de Torrevieja, will encompass 264,000 square metres and will be developed in 11 phases.
The residential complex will feature common areas with large gardens, swimming pools, jacuzzis, decorative lakes, and trails.
In addition to the residential development, TM Real Estate Group will contribute to the La Hoya Partial Plan by creating new roads, accesses, wide avenues, green areas, and a sports centre for homeowners.
The sports centre will include amenities such as a heated pool, indoor and outdoor gym, sports courts, spa, beauty, and physiotherapy treatment rooms.
The first development within Lagoons Village by TM is called Laguna Rosa, and the real estate company will allocate more than €63M to this phase.
The Laguna Rosa development will consist of a variety of housing options, including apartments, bungalows, and villas, with large outdoor spaces and common areas spanning 15,200 square metres.
The project aims to strengthen Torrevieja’s position as a reference in the residential tourism sector at a national and international level.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
