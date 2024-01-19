San Antón in Orihuela: Blessings, ball games, and a purr-fect pet parade.

By Anna Ellis •
On January 14, the neighbourhood of San Antón in Orihuela celebrated the festival of its patron saint, San Antón.
The celebrations drew a multitude of people to participate in one of the municipality’s unique and traditional events.
The festival, set in the midst of a palm grove, featured stalls selling sweets and traditional panizo balls, alongside the customary blessing of animals at the hermitage’s doors.
The festival day began at 9:00.AM, heralding a day filled with various activities.
A mass was held under the image of the saint, attended by the Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vergara, and members of the Municipal Corporation.
The fair and children’s workshops provided entertainment for the youngsters.
One of the highlights was the traditional blessing of animals, where pet owners sought the priest’s blessing for their dogs, cats, ponies, and more.
The festival marked the beginning of Orihuela’s festive calendar, and the positive reception and participation were highlighted by the Department of Festivities.
