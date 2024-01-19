Spain’s Atlantic fishing under threat from ‘Asian invasion’

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 10:32

Atlantic bluefin tuna. Credit: Lorna Roberts/shutterstock.com

Recent information indicates that the Spanish tuna fleet could be losing its long-held stronghold in the Atlantic.

The recent shift in control at the Ivorian port of Abidjan, now overseen by China Merchants Group Limited, signals a significant change.

This group, under the Chinese government’s influence, has been pivotal in the transformation of the fishing landscape.

The development which have unfolded over recent months, involves prominent Spanish companies such as Calvo, Jealsa, and Albacora. They have historically relied on the Atlantic for their operations, but the situation has drastically changed.

Rising Asian dominance

‘There is a huge problem in the fishing ground, an invasion of Asian vessels has entered and they are destroying everything,’ an affected shipowner reported.

The ‘invasion’ has led to nine ships abandoning the area, as it is now deemed unprofitable. Chinese and Korean fishing conglomerates, with operations stretching from Tangier to Durban, have effectively replaced the Spanish presence.

‘Now we are in Las Palmas while agreements are being negotiated to go to the Pacific.’ This shift marks a significant retreat from once-bountiful Atlantic waters, where renowned vessels like Sant Yago Tres and Albacora Caribe now lie idle.

Multiple challenges

The annual report by Jesus Manuel Alonso Escuris, chairman of a leading corporation, highlighted these growing challenges.

In addition to the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna’s (ICCAT) restrictive measures, a notable decrease in tuna size has been observed. ‘They skim everything – and the fish are getting smaller and smaller.’ Among the Spanish fleet, only Calvo remains.

Impact on land and sea

The impact extends beyond the oceans. A significant drop in demand and an increase in cheaper imports from China and Ecuador are affecting the industry.

Atunlo, partly owned by Albacora, has cited these factors in closing part of its operations, affecting around 200 people.

Compliance with regulations like the Fish Aggregation Device, limited by ICCAT, is another area of contention, with claims that Asian fleets are not adhering to these rules.

Asia’s expanding influence

Reports from Senegal, Mauritania, Angola, and Morocco echo similar concerns. With China managing or constructing 60 ports across Africa, the future of traditional fishing grounds seems increasingly uncertain.