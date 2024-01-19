By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 9:38

Unveiling history: Explore Guardamar del Segura's past. Image: Turisme Guardamar.

Explore the historical richness of Guardamar del Segura with guided tours of “Memoria de Arena” available in English every Friday from 11:00 AM until March.

This guided tour takes you to the Castle, Rábita, and Fonteta archaeological sites, unveiling the secrets of Guardamar’s pine forest.

The Rábita Califal site, located in Alfonso XIII Park near the mouth of the Segura River, is an extraordinary discovery from the Andalusian Umayyad period (10th-11th century).

Declared a Cultural Heritage Site (BIC), it is the only preserved Islamic monastic complex of its kind in almost its entirety.

Comprising 23 oratory cells with individual mihrabs organized around two main streets, this monastery served as a retreat for religious individuals, faithful practising the ribat, and pilgrims, all drawn by Islam’s spiritual demands.

The guided tour offers insights into the history and significance of these archaeological sites, providing a captivating journey into Guardamar del Segura’s past.

To learn more or register for the guided tours, visit the website www.agendaguardamar.com or head to the House of Culture in Guardamar.