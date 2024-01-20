6 legged dog abandoned in a car park

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 22:43

Ariel the pup that defied the odds! Credit: Greenacres Rescue

A six-legged dog found that was abandoned in a car park has finally undergone the necessary surgery it desperately needed to remove its extra limbs.

The cocker spaniel puppy, that has been named Ariel, was found in Pembroke town centre last September and has finally been able to undergo surgery, after a local fundraising appeal was recently launched.

The reason the pup was named Ariel is that rescuers noticed it resembles Disney’s Little Mermaid, due to the fact that the partially fused extra back legs were said to look like a mermaid tail.

Following the surgery, the rescue charity responsible for the fundraising has stated that it: ‘hopes for full recovery and a permanent home for abandoned spaniel puppy born with multiple birth defects.’

Following being found, Ariel was taken in by the Greenacres Rescue charity, based near Haverfordwest, and is now being cared for by a loving foster family.

The founder and manager of Greenacres Rescue, Mikey Lawlor, aged 42, stated that: “The vet who initially assessed Ariel noted that, in addition to her two surplus back legs, she also had an additional vulva.”

A CT scan that revealed Ariel only has one kidney increased the complexity of the medical treatment required.

The vital procedure was performed at Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital in Somerset after the charity made the appeal for funding through its Facebook page.

The fantastic surgeons, Aaron Lutchman and Ed Friend, miraculously managed to save all four of Ariel’s functioning limbs, which was a relief as it was feared that one may have needed to be amputated.

One of the surgeons, Aaron happily stated that, “she’s got her own little character and even though she’s had a tough start in life she really has done well to come through this as she has … if we can do what we can to help then that’s just absolutely brilliant.” Adding that, “she’s bounced back and she’s a happy little dog and we’re hoping she’s going to go on to lead a fabulous little life.”

A delightful Disney-like ending for this cute canine!