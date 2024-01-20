Alhaurín festival of Callejea

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall
Callejea, the great festival in Alhaurín de la Torre, which returns on Saturday January 27, has announced its final programme and its line-up of participating groups and artists, with ten live concerts. The event will take place throughout the day in different corners of the Barrio Viejo with numerous activities.
The Mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, announced the transformation of Barrio Viejo, which next weekend will once again become a large cultural space that will host numerous stands of associations and groups, workshops, games and activities for the whole family.
As well as live music and entertainment there will be bouncy castles and a circus to keep the children amused. In short, the evnt has been designed for all audiences and is completely free of charge.
