Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 13:09

Vivaldi by candlelight Photo: Candlelight Concerts

The concerts in the Candlelight series offer the public different and original musical and sensorial experiences, thanks to a spectacular setting based on the faint light of candles.

This cycle, organised by Fever, the Spanish company that transforms historic venues into magical musical stages, aims to bring music to everyone and support local talent. One of the most special experiences offered by Candlelight is the opportunity to enjoy music in an immersive, candlelit atmosphere.

Imagine spending a unique evening with background music and warm candlelight. Candlelight is a phenomenon that has captivated cities around the world with its magical and intoxicating recitals.

Now you can as Vivaldi’s Four Seasons comes to the Museo Carmen Thyssen in Malaga on Sunday January 28 at 8.30pm. Tickets are from €24 and can be bought online from the website feverup.com