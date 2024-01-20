Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 13:09
Vivaldi by candlelight
Photo: Candlelight Concerts
The concerts in the Candlelight series offer the public different and original musical and sensorial experiences, thanks to a spectacular setting based on the faint light of candles.
This cycle, organised by Fever, the Spanish company that transforms historic venues into magical musical stages, aims to bring music to everyone and support local talent. One of the most special experiences offered by Candlelight is the opportunity to enjoy music in an immersive, candlelit atmosphere.
Imagine spending a unique evening with background music and warm candlelight. Candlelight is a phenomenon that has captivated cities around the world with its magical and intoxicating recitals.
Now you can as Vivaldi’s Four Seasons comes to the Museo Carmen Thyssen in Malaga on Sunday January 28 at 8.30pm. Tickets are from €24 and can be bought online from the website feverup.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.