20 Jan 2024
Carnival extravaganza in Torrevieja: Join the fiesta. Image: alexkatkov / Shutterstock.com.
Torrevieja eagerly awaits its annual influx of visitors from far and wide who gather to join in the fun of its famous carnival.
From January 26 to February 11, visitors can enjoy a variety of events, activities, music and parades.
To attract tourists, the schedule focuses on weekends, encouraging interested visitors to join in one of the region’s most well-known festivals.
The Festivities Department strategically invested in both online and offline advertising, targeting potential attendees in various autonomous communities, including Alicante, Valencia, Murcia, Albacete, Madrid and abroad.
Key highlights encompass the Grand Parade Competition on February 4, the 1st Parade Competition of Foreigners on February 9, and the Night Parade on February 10.
The roots of the Torrevieja Carnival trace back to the late 80s when a close-knit group of friends, known as the “Friends of the Carnival,” initiated small parades.
Before this, carnival festivities primarily consisted of localised parties and gatherings, where neighbours and friends enjoyed music and dancing.
