Estepona Port Valentine’s Day Mixer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 12:52

Valentine's Day Mixer Photo: Facebook / Malaga Single Expats Group

Head to Estepona Port on Wednesday February 14 for a special Valentine’s Day Fiesta.

Leave the sadness of boutique dating style on Tinder and try this matchmaking event, exclusively designed for the vibrant age group of 30 to 50 years old. Set in the picturesque backdrop of Puerto de Estepona, the event starts at 8pm and offers a unique opportunity for romance and connection.

Malaga Single Expats Group take great care in selecting the participants, ensuring authenticity by verifying identities, ages, and marital statuses. This process, which has contributed to their success in previous events in Gibraltar, ensures no surprises and a comfortable environment for everyone. Remember, to gain entry, guests must present their ID at the door – no ID, no entry.

For an attendance fee of €50 per person, each guest is welcomed with two drinks of their choice from house wine, cava, or beer, setting the stage for an evening of engaging and relaxed conversations. However, theymaintain a 3-drink maximum rule to ensure that the atmosphere remains refined and conducive to genuine connections.

To add to the fun, they have organized a variety of games and activities designed to break the ice and foster easy interactions. These activities are a great way to get to know one another in a playful and relaxed environment.

This event is more than just a chance to find a date; it’s an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals in a sophisticated and enjoyable setting. To ensure your spot at this exclusive event, please confirm your attendance by February 1. Don’t miss this chance to mingle, laugh, and perhaps meet that special someone this Valentine’s Day in Puerto de Estepona. Go to the facebook page for more information.