Europe’s longest wall hidden in Spanish city

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 17:33

Wall of Alcazaba, Badajoz. Credit: Michael Newman/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

Walled cities are not uncommon in Spain, however, one of its most impressive and officially the longest in Europe is tucked away near the border with Portugal.

So where is Europe’s longest wall? The answer lies not in famous sites like the walls of Lugo or Avila, but in the less well-known location of Badajoz, Extremadura.

This city, steeped in a history of border clashes with Portugal, hosts the continent’s most extensive fortification.

Historical significance of Badajoz walls

Constructed between the 17th and 18th centuries, Badajoz’s wall system epitomises an era marked by military innovation. Influenced by the designs of French military engineer Sebastien Le Prestre, Marquis of Vauban, these fortifications are a continuation of earlier defensive structures.

The initial walls, dating back to the 9th and 11th centuries, were erected by prominent Muslim leaders, including Ibn Marwan, Abd Allah Ibn Muhammad Ibn Abd al-Rahman, and Abdullah Ibn el-Aftas.

The Alcazaba, an integral part of these fortifications, was established in 1169 under Almohad rule, with the final Muslim renovations completed in the 13th century by Abu Yahya ibn Abi Sinan.

The evolution of Badajoz’s defences

The 17th century brought renewed focus on Badajoz’s defences, following Portugal‘s independence in 1640. The city’s strategic position demanded an enhanced defensive system, leading to the construction of the ‘Baluarted Wall’.

This advanced structure, featuring bastions, semi-bulwarks, and moats, was specifically designed to withstand attacks from all angles. Despite economic challenges, this wall incorporated and expanded upon existing fortifications, creating a formidable barrier that withstood various sieges throughout the centuries.

Key features and landmarks

Visitors to Badajoz can explore numerous bastions and gates along the wall. Among them, the 16th-century Puerta de Merida and the 1680 Trinity Gate showcase classicist designs and royal emblems.

Notable too are the 16th-century Puerta del Pilar and the 1460 Puerta de las Palmas, each displaying distinctive architectural elements. The wall’s bastions, such as San Pedro, Santa Maria, and San Vicente, highlight strategic points around the city.

In addition to these, the Puente de Palmas bridge, an integral part of the city’s defences, features fortified towers and a Hornabeque on its right bank.

The wall’s length and complexity, spanning approximately 5 kilometres, make it a remarkable and historically significant structure, second only to the wall of Pamplona in terms of perimeter.