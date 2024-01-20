Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 20 Jan 2024 • 11:38

COLD SNAP: UK's last coal-fired power station in action as temperatures plummeted Photo credit: CC/mattbuck

Fired up Britain’s last coal-fired power station which is still active, Ratcliffe-on-Soar, helped to produce 3.4 per cent of all the electricity produced in the country as temperatures plummeted recently.The largest share since November 2023 was registered on Monday January 15, the Energy Dashboard statistics revealed.

AI okayed Forty-six per cent of Spanish firms now use artificial intelligence (AI) for some tasks, a study carried out for the Confederation of Business Organisations (CEOE) revealed. Only two companies said that they had reduced staff after introducing AI, compared with 8 per cent who said they had increased personnel.

No sweat Pricey British sportswear label Sweaty Betty, which was bought by the US group Wolverine World in 2021, reported a loss of £5.1 million (€5.9 million) for the year ending January 2023. Sales fell 8.5 per cent to £167.7 million while profits dipped to £66 million (€76.9 million) from £94.5 million (€110.2 million).

Pay rise Telefonica and the unions agreed to a 3.1 per cent wage increase and a €150 bonus for 2024, as well as a reduction in the working week from 37.5 to 36 hours that comes into effect in 2026. Plans include reducing the workforce by 3,421 employees, with the “possibility” of further redundancies.

Back to black Ocado Retail has returned to the black after its” highest-ever” level of Christmas selling with more than 90 per cent of its peak delivery slots taken by mid-October. Sales rose almost 11 per cent to £609.4 million (€710.5 million) in the three months to 26 November 2023, its fourth quarter of growth.

Family affair Incarlopsa, which supplies Mercadona’s ham and meat products, announced that Jesus Loriente de la Ossa takes over as chief executive from Clemente Loriente Calonge, who occupied the post since 2014. With 15 per cent of sales outside Spain in 2022 and a €1.037 billion turnover, Mercadona now accounts for only 55 per cent of the Loriente family’s interests.

Indra stake ING acquired 6.98 per cent of Indra, converting the bank into one of the Spanish transport and defence company’s principal shareholders. A 5.16 per cent financial instruments holding represents the bulk of ING’s €188 million transaction, with 1.81 per cent in Indra shares whose value has increased by 11 per cent in recent weeks.

Rough luck Losses for smoothie-maker Innocent rose by more than 400 per cent after the company, now 90 per cent owned by Coca Cola Company, combatted production issues at its new £200 million (€233 million) all-electric factory. Sales dipped £15.6 million (€18.16 million) in 2023, as soaring costs hindered Innocent’s plans to increase production at the Port of Rotterdam plant.

Seasonal cheer Pharmacy chain Superdrug said sales in the four weeks ending December 30 were 9.2 per cent up higher than 2022’s despite the cost of living crisis. Three perfume gift sets were bought every minute in the crucial weeks preceding Christmas, while sales of Superdrug’s own-brand goods were 10 per higher than the previous year.

Stat of the week: €5.7 billion in losses for the Spanish economy each year owing to counterfeited goods that are sold in shops and online and also endanger 44,700 jobs.