Flamenco in Soho – 2024 programme

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 16:05

Photo: Jesús Méndez

The CaixaBank Soho Theatre in Malaga, in collaboration with the promoter Green Cow Music, is hosting a new edition of Flamenco in Soho, a cycle designed to enjoy the best of flamenco with the leading figures of the music and dance scene, fusing great masters and avant-garde artists.

The 2024 edition, which will run from Friday February 9 to Sunday May 12, will host performances by Jesús Méndez and Pedro el Granaíno, Tomatito, the Alalá Foundation, María Terremoto, Raimundo Amador and Rafaela Carrasco.

Jesús Méndez and Pedro el Granaíno will star on Friday February 9 in the first of the scheduled shows, ‘Metales’, a return to the origin of purity in their flamenco voices. A recital that promises to reach the depths of the audience’s senses.

After the premiere, on Saturday February 10, the guitarist Tomatito from Almeria will take the stage of the Soho Theatre, who with Sexteto joins a carefully selected group of musicians to share once again that intangible magic, that captivating rhythm and that emotive power of which he holds the key.

On Sunday February 11 it will be the turn of the Fundación Alalá, formed by people at risk of social exclusion, with special emphasis on children and young people, and whose headquarters are in Seville and Jerez de la Frontera. The foundation presents the musical theatre play El árbol del flamenco, a commitment to art as a tool for social transformation and a universal language in which dance, percussion, singing and guitar interact.

Tickets for all the concerts in the series are available on the theatre’s website, at the box office and at all El Corte Inglés points of sale.