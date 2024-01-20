Food alert: Warning issued for contaminated bread

By John Ensor •
Image showing the bread packaging.
Credit: AESAN_gob_es/X
Have you checked your bread recently? The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued a critical health alert concerning a popular whole wheat bread brand.
On Friday, January 19, AESAN, acting on information from the Community of Madrid’s health authorities, identified a potential health risk in Santiveri’s 100 per cent Dextrin Traditional Whole Wheat Bread.
This precautionary warning was issued across Spain, urging consumers who may have purchased it to avoid consuming the product.
This alarming development emerged from an alert notification by Madrid’s health authorities, through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (Sciri).
It involved possible plastic fragments in the bread. Remarkably, it was the company’s self-monitoring procedures that detected the issue.
The information is the result of the self-control of the company itself, which has communicated the incident to the competent authorities, in compliance with the legislation and in order not to make unsafe food available to the population.
The specific product under scrutiny is Santiveri’s 300-gram 100 per cent Dextrin Traditional Whole Wheat Bread, identifiable by lot 030125.
Distributed nationally, this incident has necessitated a widespread response. AESAN has communicated with regional authorities via Sciri, ensuring the swift withdrawal of the affected bread from sale.
With consumer safety paramount, AESAN’s prompt action exemplifies the critical role of rigorous food safety protocols. The incident underscores the importance of continuous monitoring and transparent communication in safeguarding public health.
