Fuengirola hosts the Polish Big Orchestra Party

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 13:42

Charity Polish party in Fuengirola Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

The Cepyme stand at the Fuengirola Fair Grounds will host the Polish Great Christmas Solidarity Orchestra Party on Sunday January 28.

This is a charitable initiative to raise funds to purchase health material for hospitals in this country, which the Polish community carries out on the same day all over the world and which in the Iberian Peninsula is only held in Madrid and Fuengirola.

The event will start at 2pm and includes concerts, charity auctions, activities for children, a book and toy market and a tasting of typical Polish food, among other proposals. This was announced this morning by the councillors for Fiestas and Social Welfare, Isabel Moreno and Cristina Bornao, respectively, and the Fuengirola representative of the Gran Orquesta Solidaria de Navidad association, Janina Ferlin.

“Today we present a great event promoted by the association Gran Orquesta Solidaria de la Navidad, formed by people of Polish nationality who live in our municipality and who have been organising this initiative for six years. They contacted Fuengirola Town Hall to ask for our support to publicise the event, to make us aware of their culture and to promote this charity event”, explained Bornao, adding that, “we always support the social groups and entities of our municipality and in this case our support consists of publicising this event, which will be held in the Cepyme stand at the Fair Grounds on January 28”.

Janina Ferlin invited all the people of Fuengirola, “to this great Christmas Solidarity Party which will be held in Fuengirola for the sixth time and we are very proud to do our bit for this charity initiative which is held every year in Poland and which, last year alone, raised €60 million to purchase equipment for public hospitals”.

“There we will be able to taste delicious Polish food, enjoy concerts by violinist Alicia Starega, the Granada band The Replicants, with a tribute to Tina Turner, and also Pop FM. There will be auctions, a lottery and an unbeatable atmosphere”, explained Ferlin.

Isabel Moreno pointed out that, “in Fuengirola there are almost two thousand Polish residents and we invite everyone to come to this celebration. It is a lunch-party that will include typical Polish cuisine, music and, in short, a great party to raise funds for a great social project in Poland“.