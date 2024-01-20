Harvard’s guide to brain-boosting foods

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 15:59

Image of a healthy senior couple. Credit: Ruslan Huzau/Shutterstock.com

Recent research from Harvard University has shed light on how diet affects the brain. The article focuses on which foods to avoid and which ones to consume for brain health and maintaining a good memory

In a study led by nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, experts at Harvard University have pinpointed specific foods that could negatively impact brain function, particularly memory. This study, conducted recently, emphasises the critical role of diet in maintaining cognitive health.

Foods to avoid for memory preservation

Harvard’s research highlights five particular foods to limit or avoid

Added sugars: Excessive consumption of added sugars may lead to memory deficiencies.

Artificial sweeteners: These can increase harmful stomach bacteria, adversely affecting mood.

Processed oils: High in Omega-6 fatty acids, they cause brain inflammation and damage to blood vessels.

Fried foods: They have been identified as detrimental to memory.

Ultra-processed foods: Excessive intake can shorten chromosome ends, potentially leading to degenerative diseases.

What to eat to nourish the brain

Conversely, certain foods are highly recommended for enhancing cognitive functions.

Oily fish: Varieties like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines, rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and DHA, regulate neuronal function and improve information storage in the brain.

Nuts and seeds: Macadamia nuts, almonds, pistachios, and walnuts, known for reducing dementia and Alzheimer’s risks.

Spinach: Loaded with folic acid and vitamin E, it not only reduces tumours and cancer cells but also slows neuronal aging.

Red fruits: Strawberries, blackberries, currants, and blueberries are rich in flavonoids and fisetin, enhancing memory and various cognitive functions.

Eggs: Containing vitamins B6, B12, and folic acid, they help prevent cognitive decline. The choline in egg yolks also wards off age-related dementias.

Dark chocolate: In moderation, its flavonoids and antioxidants bolster brain health, and it also stimulates blood flow for better neuronal function.

Green tea: Known for fat-burning properties, it also enhances brain health by stimulating concentration and blocking sleep-inducing adenosine.

Neurons can and should be stimulated through various means, including a nutritious diet rich in healthy fats, fatty acids, omegas, antioxidants, vitamin E, and vitamin B.

This dietary approach, embracing foods beneficial for the brain, not only stimulates but also enhances cognitive functions in the short and long term.