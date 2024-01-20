Hombres G will return to Marbella’s Starlite Festival this summer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 14:10

Hombres-G Photo: Wikimedia CC / Oliver Alexander Anderson Huerta

After celebrating 40 years on stage last year, the Madrid band Hombres G will return to Marbella on Saturday August 31 to star in one of the concerts of the 13th edition of the Starlite festival.

They are considered one of the most successful bands of the 80s in Spain, selling hundreds of thousands of tickets in Spain and abroad. Their albums became number 1 in the charts and then accumulated listens on streaming platforms to reach almost 8 million listeners on Spotify today. They are remembered for the fervour of their fans which at the time, was often compared to the hysteria that accompanied The Beatles.

David Summers, Rafa Gutiérrez, Daniel Mezquita and Javi Molina were caught unawares by success and evolving, like the band from Liverpool, from the teenage pop of their early days into the sound they have today.

David Summers (vocals and bass) met guitarist Rafa Gutiérrez in 1982, as part of the audience on a recording of the TVE programme Aplauso. Shortly afterwards he asked him to join his group, with his friends Daniel (guitar) and Javier (drums), and the classic Hombres G line-up took shape. In 1983, the band debuted in the mythical Rock-Ola, inspired by the early Beatles and New Wave that also came from Britain.

David, Dani, Javi and Rafa, had a spectacular year 2023, with their 40th anniversary tour, which they closed inDecember with two concerts at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Now they will bring their music to Marbella at Starlite in the summer of 2024.