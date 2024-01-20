La Sala Puerto Banus unveils the ultimate Ladies Night

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 13:20

Ladies Night every Thursday Photo: La Sala

This winter season, La Sala Puerto Banus is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive and NEW Ladies Night, set to captivate the hearts of Marbella’s social scene every Thursday. This weekly event promises an evening of glamour, excitement, and pure indulgence.

From 10.30pm until 12.30am, all ladies are invited to enjoy complimentary free-flowing cava and signature house cocktails. It’s the perfect opportunity for an elegant night out with friends, filled with laughter, music, and a touch of luxury.

As the night unfolds, immerse yourself in the sounds of the very best live music that Marbella has to offer from 8pm, followed by DJ Junior D´Acosta. Known for keeping the dance floor alive until the early hours, DJ Junior guarantees an electric atmosphere that will have you and your friends dancing the night away.

Make your Thursday nights unforgettable by securing your spot at the best Ladies Night in Marbella. To reserve your table, contact La Sala Puerto Banus at: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call on 952 814 145.