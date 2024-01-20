Lighting the way: Torrox glow up

By Catherine McGeer •
THE Torrox Town Council is spearheading transformative initiatives to improve both infrastructure and public spaces, showcasing a commitment to modernisation and community well-being.
A significant project involves the ongoing replacement of streetlights with energy-efficient LED technology. Along the N-340, from Casa Palma to Conejito Torrox Costa, lamp heads are being upgraded, resulting in a substantial reduction in energy consumption from 250W to 100W and 150W to 75W. Notably, the new La Rabitilla parking lot has seen improved lighting, marking a positive stride in energy efficiency.
Simultaneously, Torrox Town Council’s Municipal Operational Services are actively revitalising Plaza Almedina. From fresh paint to thorough cleaning, this comprehensive project aims to rejuvenate and beautify the public space. The commitment extends beyond aesthetics, emphasising a pleasant and welcoming environment for all.
Furthermore, in the expansion of the Casas Nuevas Access Street, the Town Council is installing new streetlights, enhancing lighting and safety. Careful signage is being implemented to improve circulation, demonstrating the council’s dedication to creating a more accessible, safe, and well-illuminated community.
