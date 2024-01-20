Mijas Gateway – Sea to Sky Suites

By EWN •
Experience Sea to Sky Suites - where every stay is a story waiting to be told.
Discover Your Home Away from Home at Sea to Sky Suites: A Temporary Rental Haven
EMBARK on a journey to the heart of Mijas Pueblo, where the comfort of home blends seamlessly with the allure of the Costa del Sol. Sea to Sky Suites invites you to indulge in a stay that promises the warmth of home amidst the charm of Andalusia.
Envision waking up to the gentle Mediterranean breeze and sipping coffee with panoramic views from our exclusive 360° SkyDeck. Our meticulously designed suites, opened in January 2020, offer not just a place to rest, but a place to live, work, and play. Each apartment is equipped with modern amenities, high-speed internet, and smart TV entertainment, ensuring every aspect of your stay is catered to.
Nestled in the historic centre, our location serves as a gateway to cultural escapades, with the best of Mijas right at your doorstep. From tranquil gardens to lively shops, every step is an invitation to explore. And for the gastronome, a short stroll leads to The Secret Garden, a local culinary gem.
Sea to Sky Suites is more than a holiday rental; it’s an experience crafted with personal touches and local charm. Whether you’re seeking solace, adventure, or a remote working retreat, our suites are tailored to every desire.
Book Direct Benefits:
Enjoy a complimentary breakfast at our cosy corner café.
Exclusive direct booking offers that guarantee the best value.
Personalized service to enhance your stay.
Take the leap and reserve your slice of paradise at Sea to Sky Suites, where every moment is infused with the spirit of Mijas and the luxury of choice is yours.
FOR RESERVATIONS:
+34 649 09 39 32
www.seatoskysuites.com
