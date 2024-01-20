Monumental fines in Italy

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 20 Jan 2024 • 13:32
ULTIMA GENERAZIONE: Activists in the Trevi fountain in April 2023
Photo credit: ecoo.it
Italy’s parliament has passed a law imposing fines of up to €60,000 for damaging or defacing the country’s monuments and art treasures.
New legislation was promised in April 2023 after environmental activists, most of them from Italy’s Ultima Generazione group, carried out a series of protests directed at famous buildings and works of art, causing damage that required expensive and extensive repairs.
Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano applauded the new law as a “principle of respect” for national culture.
“It is good that it is no longer Italians who pay but those who are responsible for the damage,” Sangiuliano said.
Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) was less enthusiastic, with MP Laura Boldrini arguing that the new regulations merely restricted the right to “dissent and protest.”
The move coincided with a January 17 court case, which charged three Ultima Generazione activists with spraying orange paint over the plinth of Maurizio Cattelan’s L.O.V.E sculpture in Milan in January 2023.
In their defence, Cattelan wrote to the defendants’ lawyers, saying that the stunt had not damaged his sculpture of a hand, which is commonly known as The Finger owing to its raised middle finger. Neither did he feel “offended or harmed”, he insisted.
The following April, the same activists occupied the Trevi fountain in Rome, after pouring black liquid into its water to symbolise oil.
In December 2023, activists from another group, Extinction Rebellion, added green dye to canals in Venice to draw attention to what they claimed was lack of progress at the Cop-28 climate talks in Dubai.
Although Italy’s new law is aimed principally at environmental activists, media reports have suggested that this could also apply to tourists who damage historic sites and monuments.
