Olympic champions Belgium qualify for Paris

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 23:56
Belgium's Hockey Team with previous Olympic win
Credit: Red Lions X
The defending Olympic champions Belgium have managed to solidify their spot in Paris to defend their men’s hockey title.
The Olympics competition will take place in Paris later this year, and Belgium’s hockey team have made sure they will be there by winning their semi-final clash with Korea at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Valencia on Friday, January 19.
The Belgians won 4-0, and had to work hard throughout the first half against Korea. Finally they were rewarded with an opening goal from Tanguy Cosyns just before the break. They continued to control the match in the second half, adding a goal in the third quarter and two belters in the fourth to secure a place in the final and book their ticket to the Paris Olympics.
There they will battle to defend the title they won in Tokyo three years ago. Korea still has a shot at Paris if they can win their third-place playoff against Ireland on Sunday.
Felix Denayer, the Belgian captain and player of the match, managed to score the fourth goal. He stated that: “It’s unbelievable, to be honest. Going to the Olympics is something very special. We came here as the favourites but we didn’t have anything in our pocket yet, so now we have the Olympic ticket and now we can really prepare for the big stage in Paris.”
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
