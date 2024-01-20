By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 13:01

Photo: Facebook / Andrew Prince

The next lecture of the Arts Society Costa del Sol features some of the stunning items collected by Catherine the Great. Join them on Monday February 12 at 4.30 pm at the Salon Varietés in Fuengirola to hear Andrew Prince tell the tales of opulence and extravagance

Andrew Prince was taken by his mother, at the age of nine, to the Princely Magnificence exhibition at the V&A, exhibiting Renaissance jewels dating from 1500 to 1630. It proved a revelation. Dazzled by the splendour and opulence of the jewels on show, Andrew decided then and there that creating jewellery was what he wanted to devote his life to. Leaving school at the age of 16, he joined a Bond Street jewellers and his true education began. He developed a taste for jewellery that was valued more for the design and craftsmanship than for the value of the stones.

He has created pieces for celebrities such as Michael Jackson and Shirley Bassey. In 2005 he was asked to make tiaras and jewellery for Mrs. Henderson Presents, starring Judy Dench, in 2009 pieces were commissioned for The Young Victoria starring Emily Blunt and in 2012 he was chosen by the creators of Downton Abbey to supply a large collection of jewellery for the third series. The characters played by Maggie Smith, Shirley Maclaine, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery were all adorned with elegant tiaras, combs, earrings and necklaces designed and created by Andrew Prince.

His entertaining and informative lectures on the history of jewellery and fashion have delighted audiences around the world.