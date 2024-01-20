Property prices in Malaga will continue to rise in 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 8:43

Photo: Torremolinos / Wikimedia CC / Holav

Solvia forecasts further falls in sales in Spain and in the province due to high interest rates, but believes that the lack of supply will keep prices up.

Housing prices in Malaga and Spain will continue their upward trend (albeit moderate) in 2024 despite the clear trend of “cooling” in sales that the real estate sector is experiencing due to interest rate rises, which have pushed up the Euribor and the cost of financing. This is reflected in the latest Solvia Market View 2023 study, which, despite predicting a further fall in sales transactions of between 5% and 8% next year, maintains that prices will continue to rise, mainly due to the shortage of houses on the market.

“The slight reduction in transactions that we are witnessing will not be reflected in prices due to this lack of supply, which in 2024 will continue to remain stable with similar increases to this year, between 1.5% and 2.5%,” explained the Director of Real Estate Business at Solvia, Ernesto Ferrer-Bonsoms.

The province of Malaga is an example of this trend of adjustments. Sales have fallen by 18% in the first three quarters of the year, with a total of 24,400 transactions. Prices, however, have risen by 5% year-on-year.

“The market remains under pressure in an environment of high interest rates, which together with the impact of inflation has made it difficult for many potential buyers to purchase a home,” says Ferrer-Bonsoms. However, compared to previous years, activity levels remain high, according to Solvia’s estimates.