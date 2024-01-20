By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 13:05

Flamenco concert Photo: Teatro Ciudad de Marbella.

José Tejada Marín, known as ‘Pepe Marchena was a Spanish flamenco singer who achieved great success. Marchena revolutionised the public image of the flamenco singer: he was the first to sing standing on the stage (instead of sitting on a chair as had always been usual in flamenco).

He was the first real popular star of flamenco singing. Until he appeared in the flamenco scene, flamenco was restricted to small venues and theatres, whereas he could attract audiences to fill large theatres and bullrings.

Remembering Marchena is concert on Saturday February 10 at 8pm in the Teatro Ciudad de Marbella. It is a reinterpretation of Pepe Marchena without losing the roots of one of the most loved artists in the history of flamenco singing. From deep roots, new flowers, an accessible and modern recital for all ears.

The audience will travel the paths of Flamenco, through the, sweet and deep voice of Sandra, accompanied by the excellent guitar sound by David de Arahal, accompanied by Los Mellis de Huelva and José Luis López with his cello will bring chamber music sounds to the pieces.

Tickets are on sale at €10 from the box office, online at www.mientrada.net or phone 952 93 88 14