Rob Sas Band live on the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 16:35

Photo: Facebook / Rob Sas Band

The Rob Sas Band plays some of the best in Classic Rock with tunes from Led Zeppelin, Free, Jimi Hendrix, Deep Purple, ZZ Top, ACDC, Black Sabbath and much more.

Guitarist Rob Sas moved to to Marbella in 2012 where he formed The Rob Sas Band. In 2013 Rob was invited to join a Soul function band on the Costa del Sol called Soul Survivors and since then he has been involved in several one off gigs with bands put together especially for the night, including one prestigious party night in Marbella where the band including Rob on guitar, backed a Supremes tribute act from the UK, followed by legendary soul singers Clem Curtis of The Foundations and Jimmy James of The Vagabonds.

In 2014 Deeper Purple, a tribute to the music of Deep Purple was formed. The band have played several tours in the UK and in Spain, playing prestigious events at venues such as Blackpool Winter Gardens Arena, 02 Academy in the UK as well as for the Harley Davidson Owners Group in Jerez, the Mijas Auditorium and the Estepona bullring.

If you like your Rock hard, then you need to check out these dates and venues where the Rob Sas band will be playing: Friday January 26 at Groove Bar, Fuengirola Port from 9pm and Sunday January 28 at Eddy’s Music Factory, Malaga. from 5.30pm. And if you miss either of those you can catch the band on Saturday March 30 at Louie Louie in Estepona.