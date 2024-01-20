Speaking European – Samantha from Ireland

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 11:10

Samantha

Why do Europeans move to Spain? This is the question that Euro Weekly News is asking many people who now live here but come from all over Europe.

This week EWN met up with Samantha Kay, who is originally from Ireland but has lived all over the world in places including Scotland, Romania, Cyprus, Australia, and now the sunshine coast of Spain, where she rents a property in Manilva, Malaga.

Firstly we asked Samantha why she chose this spot, just near the Puerto de Duquesa. “Well I love Spain, I feel that my soul was here in another lifetime or something, and I already had close friends living here. I like a traditional Spanish vibe so that’s why Manilva in particular caught my eye!”

Having only been here six months, EWN were keen to know how her Spanish is coming along. “It’s going really well actually, my boyfriend is coming over soon and he expects me to teach him it when he arrives but I’m not sure I’m at that level yet!?”

Finally we asked this Irish beauty what her plans were for her future on the Costa Del Sol. She replied: “Just have fun. As they say here, ‘mañana´, I didn’t come here to work hard and stress, I’m here to learn about this lovely land and sip sangria in the sun. vibes”.

Vibes indeed, we might have to join her!