Success for iPhone ban in Dutch secondary schools

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 11:16

No phones in school! Credit: Shutterstock/446275096

A recent initiative by the government in the Netherlands to ban iPhones and all other mobile telephones seems to be working out well.

Many of the schools involved have indicated that their initial experiences are positive, reporting that students are talking to each other again, and are calmer and more focused.

Frank Engelen, who is the Headmaster of Niftarlake College in Maarssen, Utrecht, said things are going well at his school, explaining that “they are coming into contact with each other more often, even with students who they do not know.”

The new rules, which came into many secondary schools at the beginning of 2024, mean that students must either leave the phone at home or lock them up once school starts. One teacher beamed on the schools website that: “students are bringing playing cards for the break, and a Discman was even seen for listening to music.”

In 2023 in the Netherlands a study showed that many secondary school students did not dare to express themselves freely at school because they were afraid of being filmed or photographed by classmates. “School should be a safe place”, said Engelen.

So teenagers are actually talking to each other again, and perhaps learning much more about themselves and the real world as they do so. Would this rule be beneficial for secondary school children in other European countries too?