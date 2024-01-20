Taxing moment for Dutch royal family

By Linda Hall • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 19:05

: NETHERLANDS’ ROYALS: Parliamentary move to tax their state-funded allocation Photo credit: Robin Utrecht/royalhouse.nl

NETHERLANDS’ MPs will decide on Tuesday January 23, whether to pave the way for requiring their royal family to pay income tax.

To go through, the initial motion needs only a simple vote with more MPs voting in favour of asking the government to propose a constitutional change. To progress any further, however, the proposal will need backing from two-thirds of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“A blue envelope for blue blood,” Sandra Beckerman, an MP from the Socialistische Partij, said during an earlier debate, alluding to the blue envelopes habitually used in the Netherlands for tax notifications.

Insiders said there would probably be sufficient support from parliament’s Lower House although the level of support in the Senate was less clear.

According to Reuters reports, the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) – the Senate’s largest faction – was “leaning towards backing the motion” but stopped short of supporting it.

Far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders, whose nationalist party was the most-voted in November’s general election but lacks an overall majority, backs the tax change which outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte consistently opposed during his 13-year term. A constitutional amendment was “too complicated”, Rutte maintained.

Over and above their private income, some of which is taxed, King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Crown Princess Amalia and the former Queen Beatrix received a tax-free €11,6 million for 2024, although the 20-year-old princess intends to reimburse her €1.8 million allocation while she is studying.

The royal family’s popularity began to wane when they travelled to Greece for a holiday during the pandemic, and only 55 per cent of the country now give their support to the monarchy, a survey by public broadcaster NOS revealed in 2023.