By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Jan 2024 • 15:26

Torrevieja scores big with sports tourism surge. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Torrevieja’s Sports Tourism initiative is off to an exceptional start this year, with an influx of teams choosing the city for their sports training camps.

The Sports City is currently hosting several Athletics clubs from Norway and Finland, engaging in various training activities such as running, long jump, high jump, javelin and weightlifting.

Despite occasional windy and cold days, the visiting teams appreciate the favourable training conditions and enjoy the sunny climate that Torrevieja offers.

The continuous growth in visitor numbers for both tourism and sports reasons is not only exceeding expectations but also contributing to deseasonalising and gradually filling gaps during challenging months for the tourist market.

One notable highlight is the collaboration with the Dutch travel agency Voetbalreizen.com BV, which started in mid-2023.

In January, they brought several Dutch soccer teams to Torrevieja for sports stages. Teams such as Pax, Fortuna Be Quick, and Victoria engaged in various training sessions at the Ciudad Deportiva and participated in a triangular match.

In addition to the Dutch soccer teams, the Arnhemseboys Football Club from the Netherlands also visited Torrevieja for training sessions and a friendly match.